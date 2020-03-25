Services
Mabel Jane Wright Bunting

Athens, Georgia - Mabel Jane Wright Bunting, formerly of Greenville, South Carolina, died Monday, March 23, 2020 at Arbor Terrace Retirement Community, Athens, Georgia.

Born in Marion, Alabama, she was the daughter of the late Harry George Wright and Janie Nichols Wright both of Marion.

Mrs. Bunting received her degree in English Education from the University of Alabama. She was employed by a number of school districts in several states including the Jefferson County School System of Birmingham, Alabama, the Rome City School System of Rome, Georgia and the Greenville County School System of Greenville, South Carolina where she taught English to students in grades 7-12. She was actively involved in First Baptist Church of Greenville.

She is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Marybeth and Dr. Alfred Childers of Cary, North Carolina and Drs. Georgia and James Calhoun of Athens, Georgia; nine grandchildren and four great- grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her husband of 53 years, William McKay Bunting of Greenville, South Carolina and a daughter, Elizabeth Jane Palmer of Atlanta, Georgia.

Burial will be held at Woodlawn Memorial Park and a celebration of her life will occur later this summer.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Greenville or a charity of one's choosing.

www.MackeyMortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News from Mar. 25 to Mar. 29, 2020
