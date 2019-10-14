|
Madella Stephens Clark
Greenville - Madella Stephens Clark, 88, widow of Ruben Paul Clark, Jr., of Greenville, died Sunday, October 13, 2019.
Born in Brunswick, GA, she was the daughter of the late Clyde Thompson and Viola Phillips Stephens.
Madella was a member of St. Mark United Methodist Church.
She is survived by a daughter, Marilynn Medlock (Gary) of Travelers Rest; four sons, Bill Clark (Debbie) of Greenville, Art Clark (Phyllis) of Easley, Bobby Clark (Wanda) of Travelers Rest, and Cliff Clark (Sandra) of Easley; seven grandchildren; and ten great grandchildren.
The graveside service will be held Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at Woodlawn Memorial Park.
Memorials may be made to Cancer Society of Greenville, 113 Mills Ave., Greenville, SC 29605.
Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com. Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown.
Published in The Greenville News from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019