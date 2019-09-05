Services
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
6710 White Horse Road
Greenville, SC 29611
(864) 294-6415
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
6710 White Horse Road
Greenville, SC 29611
Funeral
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
10:30 AM
Mae Ann Pittman Thomas


1937 - 2019
Mae Ann Pittman Thomas Obituary
Mae Ann Pittman Thomas

Travelers Rest - Mae Ann Pittman Thomas, 82, of Travelers Rest, wife of Jack Edgeworth Thomas, passed away, Monday, September 2, 2019.

Born in Greenville, she was a daughter of the late James and Lois Pittman.

She was a member of Truth Missionary Baptist Church. She enjoyed spending time in her garden, and loved Christmas time with her family.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by two sons, Danny Jack Thomas, and Donnie Joe Thomas (Sue); five grandchildren, Tasha Smart, Heather Smith, Leigh Ann Thomas, Dustin Thomas, and Nathan Mauldin; thirteen great grandchildren, and one great great granddaughter; a sister, Sandra Bridwell; and a sister-in-law, JoAnn Rogers.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by five brothers, and a sister.

The visitation will be held Thursday, September 5, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest. The funeral will be held Friday, September 6, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. in the Northwest Chapel. Burial will be held in Mountain View Memorial Park.

Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News on Sept. 5, 2019
