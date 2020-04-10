|
Mae Clara Edith Nelson
Taylors - Mae Clara Edith Ericson Nelson, 94, of Taylors, South Carolina, left her loved ones to join her beloved Savior Jesus and her husband David on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. She was born in Whitemouth, Manitoba, Canada, on November 2, 1925, to Rev. Daniel Nils and Ottilia (Holm) Ericson. On July 16, 1950, she married Dr. R. David Nelson in Ames, Iowa, on July 18, 1950, and they served the Lord together until God called David home to Heaven January 27, 2018.
Mae attended Bible institute and worked as a secretary for a number of years, but her most important role was as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She served faithfully in her church by singing in the choir, helping with meals, and cooking at camp. The Nelson home was always open to friends, family, special speakers at church, missionaries, young people, and whomever wanted to visit, have something good to eat, or just have good conversation.
Mae is survived by her children Janet Jeffers (Daryl), Daniel Nelson (Marta), Karen Lee (Brad), Kristen Cone (Michael), fifteen grandchildren, their spouses, and eight great-grandchildren. Proverbs 31:28, "Her children arise up and call her blessed . . .; a woman that feareth the Lord, she shall be praised."
Due to the current community and worldwide crisis, a private memorial service will be held at future date led by Pastor Gary Reimers of Cornerstone Baptist Church in Greenville, SC.
In lieu of funeral flowers we ask that you choose an everlasting investment. Because of mom's tremendous love for foreign missions, we suggest your church's missionary fund. Or because of their loving care for both dad and mom, Kindred Care Hospice of Greenville, SC.
Published in The Greenville News from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020