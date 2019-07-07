Services
The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
300 West Poinsett Street
Greer, SC 29650
(864) 877-3351
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Wood Memorial Park
Mae Gentile Obituary
Mae Pace Atkins Gentile

Greer - Flossie Mae Pace Atkins Gentile, 85, passed away on July 5, 2019.

A native of Polk County, NC, daughter of the late Claude and Inez Summey Pace, she was a retired seamstress.

Surviving are two daughters, Sandra Baxter (Jim) of Aiken and Paulette Bailey (Scott) of Greer; one brother, Charles Pace (Ruth) of Hendersonville, NC; three sisters, Lola Mae Gossett of Wellford, Esther Wilson of Mountain Home, NC and Diane Byrd of Lake Helen, FL; two grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Mrs. Gentile was predeceased by six brothers and one sister.

Graveside services will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, July 8, 2019 at Wood Memorial Park conducted by Rev. Mitch Crow.

Visitation will be held 4:00-6:00 p.m. Sunday, July 7, 2019 at The Wood Mortuary.

The family is at the home.

Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News on July 7, 2019
