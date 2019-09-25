Services
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
(864) 232-6733
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
11:30 AM
Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church
Maj. Robert Joseph Dunham Usmc Ret. Obituary
Maj. Robert Joseph Dunham, USMC Ret.

Greer - Major Robert Joseph Dunham, USMC Ret., 83, widower of Anne Theresa Morris Dunham, of Greer, died Monday, September 23, 2019.

Born in New York, NY, he was the son of the late Lorenzo Allard and Marjorie Cecilia McGuinness Dunham.

Maj. Dunham was a member of Prince of Peace Catholic Church. He was a 1958 graduate of Notre Dame University. Maj. Dunham served active duty from 1958 to 1962 as 2nd Lt. and 1st Lt. before serving as reserve from 1962 to 1979. He worked for Larry Dunham Auto Parts, NAPA, and retired from Daniel Engineering. Maj. Dunham was an avid sports fan. He was a WWII buff and enjoyed traveling.

Maj. Dunham is survived by two daughters, Betsy Lamontagne (Todd) of Powdersville and Jennifer Lynn Parker of Greenville; eight grandchildren, Brian Baker (Cheryl), Robert Baker, Carl Baker, Ashley Susan Erz, Natalie Anne Parker, Lauren Elizabeth Parker, Joshua Lamontagne (Teri), and Matthew Lamontagne; and five great grandchildren, Josiah Lamontagne, Madeline Lamontagne, Sierra Lamontagne, Blake Baker, and Orion Baker.

In addition to his parents and loving wife of 54 years, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Susan Carol Dunham.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, September 25, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown. The funeral Mass will follow at Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. Burial will be held in Woodlawn Memorial Park with a luncheon to follow.

Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News on Sept. 25, 2019
