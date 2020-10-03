Major David Daniel Jones



Greenville, SC - Major David Daniel Jones, a minister with The Salvation Army was Promoted to Glory on September 29, 2020 in Greenville, SC., with his family around him, as the lord called him to his eternal home. He was born in Kinston, NC on February 7, 1936, the oldest son of Davd D. Jones, Sr and Acree Shepherd Jones.



After graduating from high school in 1954 he entered the School for Officer Training with the Salvation Army in Atlanta, GA.



He was commissioned a Lieutenant as a member of the Soul Winners Session in 1955. David married his beloved Jeanette Lane on January 18, 1960. Together they served as faithful servants of God to many people all across the Southern Territory of the Salvation Army. He was the recipient of the Rotary Club Paul Harris Award and was inducted as a Kentucky Colonel while serving in Kentucky and Tennessee Division.



In addition to his wife of 60 years, survivors include his two daughters Chana Jones Fletcher (Mike) and Kellie Jones Teeters (Shawn); a sister Jackie Albritton; five grandchildren: Caleb Fletcher, Caitlin Fletcher Reid (Josh), Zachary Fletcher, McKenzie Teeters, Chandler Teeters; and one great grandson Grady Alan Reid.



Major Jones retired on July 1, 2001 to Greenville, SC after serving over 46 years with his wife.



The family will be having a Celebration of Life on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at the Greenville Kroc Center Chapel, 424 Westfield St. Greenville, SC 29602. Visitation will be at 11:00 am with a Memorial Service at Noon.









