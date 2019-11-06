Services
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Major Raymond W. Kitchen Obituary
Major Raymond W. Kitchen

Greenville - Major Raymond Whitman Kitchen, 90, widower of Major Hope Bernice Casarez Kitchen, passed away October 31, 2019.

A native of Logan, West Virginia, son of the late Martin Tracy Kitchen, Sr. and Glee Truth Perry Kitchen, he was a U.S. Navy Veteran of the Korean War and a retired Salvation Army Officer.

Surviving are one son, David Kitchen of Alexandria, Virginia; son-in-law, Major Frank Duracher; one brother, Robert Kitchen of Greenville; two sisters, Frances Hines of Taylors and Phyllis Hope Anderson of Simpsonville; four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Major Kitchen was predeceased by one daughter, Margery Ann Kitchen Duracher, one son, Ray Allen Kitchen, one grandson, Henry David Kitchen, two brothers, Tracy Kitchen and Klon Kitchen, and four sisters, Marie Kitchen, Virginia Carey, Lillian Tiller and MinnieBelle Smith.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 9, 2019 at The Wood Mortuary. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Memorial Park.

Visitation will be held 6:00-7:30 p.m. Friday, November 8, 2019 at The Wood Mortuary.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Salvation Army Kroc Center, 424 Westfield Street, Greenville, South Carolina 29601.

Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019
