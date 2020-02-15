|
Malcolm Richard Fisher
Greenville - Malcolm Richard Fisher, 97, passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020, the beloved husband of Patricia Summey Hunt Fisher. He was born in Pittsburgh, PA on January 26, 1923, son of the late John Richard Fisher and Bertha Summerville Fisher.
He was a graduate of The Pennsylvania State University with a degree in Mechanical Engineering and was a member of the Phi Kappa Sigma Fraternity. A veteran of World War II, he served in the Army Corp of Engineers in New Guinea, Philippines and Japan building airfields and fuel depots after the fighting. He was a Mason and a Shriner.
In addition to his wife, Patricia, he is survived by two sons: Douglas Malcolm Fisher and wife, Debra, of Centre, AL and Donald Fisher of TX; granddaughter: Meredith Denise Fisher; grandson: Douglas Malcolm Fisher, Jr.; 4 great-grandchildren: Mattilyn Denise and Douglas Matthew Hardin, Douglas Joseph and Lillian Claire Fisher. He is also survived by a brother, John Fisher of Pittsburgh, PA.
Along with his parents, Malcolm was predeceased by his wives: Lillian Luers Fisher and Justine Morton Fisher; along with a sister: Ada Catherine Fisher.
His career was in sales with the Denison Corp. and Delevant Corp., traveling the US and Canada. While working with Denison, he had the opportunity to work with NASA and the scientists from Germany including Werner von Braun in Huntsville, AL, designing hydraulics for transporting the Saturn V Rocket to the launch pad and the mechanism that lowered the support arm at launch. He and his son Douglas also were partners in their own company, Syntex.
Malcolm will be remembered for his unique sense of humor and his smile. He and Patricia were married on February 3, 2007 in Montreat, NC. He was the oldest member of Reedy River Baptist Church where he enjoyed working in the Feed My Sheep ministry and Operation Christmas Child shoebox project.
A visitation will be held Sunday afternoon, February 16, 2020 from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. at The Howze Mortuary.
Funeral service will be held Monday morning, February 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Reedy River Baptist Church with the Reverend David Simmons presiding. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will be at the home on Roe Ford Road.
Memorials may be made to Reedy River Baptist Church, 871 By Pass 25 North, Greenville, SC 29617, designations to either the General Fund, Cemetery Maintenance Fund or Operation Christmas Child; and McCall Hospice House, 1836 W. Georgia Rd., Simpsonville, SC 29680.
