Malcolm Skove
Malcolm Skove

Central - Dr. Malcolm John Skove, 89, husband of Janet Crawford Skove died Sunday, June 7, 2020 at the Cottingham Hospice House in Seneca, SC.

Malcolm was born in Cleveland, Ohio a son of the late Thomas and Ethel Rush Skove. A graduate of Clemson University, he earned his PhD from the University of Virginia and taught physics at Clemson for 30 years, retiring as an Alumni Professor. He continued his research as Professor Emeritus for years thereafter. He was a member of the Forum Club and enjoyed hiking, traveling, gardening, and volunteer work. He was a US Army Korean War veteran, stationed in Japan.

Surviving in addition to his wife are two sons, Anthony Skove (Monica) of Buenos Aires, Argentina and Benjamin Skove (Anne) of Cincinnati, Ohio; brother, Thomas Skove of New Smyrna Beach, FL; and grandchildren, Max, Alexander and Madeleine.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, James Skove.

Graveside services will be 11 AM, Thursday in Woodland Cemetery on the campus of Clemson University.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Clemson Child Development Center, 216 Butler Street, Clemson, SC 29631.

Visit RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or Duckett-Robinson Funeral Home & Cremations, Central-Clemson Commons.




Published in The Greenville News from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.
