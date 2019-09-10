|
|
Mallie Ruth Thompson
Pelzer - Mallie Ruth Thompson, 82, widow of Robert Alexander, went home Saturday, September 7, 2019.
She was a daughter of the late Ansel and Isabel Alberson.
Mallie was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She was a member of Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church.
Mallie is survived by her daughters, Diane and her husband Ricky Scott, Theresa and her husband Randy Galloway, and Pamela Cockcroft; grandchildren, Jessie and Joey Simecek, Mathew Galloway, Stacie and Michael Dollfus, Peter and Courtney Starks, and William and Carly Starks; and Pinky; niece Brenda Sams; and brothers Larry and Wade Alberson.
Mallie was also preceded in death by son, Billy Thompson; daughter, Rose Marie Thompson; son in law, Ted Crockcroft; grandson Alex Galloway; sister, Jean Smith; and brother Bill Alberson.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown Chapel from 6:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. The funeral service will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown Chapel. Burial will follow in Greenville Memorial Gardens.
Published in The Greenville News on Sept. 10, 2019