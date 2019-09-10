Services
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
(864) 232-6733
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown Chapel
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
10:30 AM
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown Chapel
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mallie Thompson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mallie Ruth Thompson


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mallie Ruth Thompson Obituary
Mallie Ruth Thompson

Pelzer - Mallie Ruth Thompson, 82, widow of Robert Alexander, went home Saturday, September 7, 2019.

She was a daughter of the late Ansel and Isabel Alberson.

Mallie was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She was a member of Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church.

Mallie is survived by her daughters, Diane and her husband Ricky Scott, Theresa and her husband Randy Galloway, and Pamela Cockcroft; grandchildren, Jessie and Joey Simecek, Mathew Galloway, Stacie and Michael Dollfus, Peter and Courtney Starks, and William and Carly Starks; and Pinky; niece Brenda Sams; and brothers Larry and Wade Alberson.

Mallie was also preceded in death by son, Billy Thompson; daughter, Rose Marie Thompson; son in law, Ted Crockcroft; grandson Alex Galloway; sister, Jean Smith; and brother Bill Alberson.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown Chapel from 6:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. The funeral service will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown Chapel. Burial will follow in Greenville Memorial Gardens.

Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News on Sept. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mallie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
Download Now