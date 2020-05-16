|
Mamie Etta Harris "Mamsie" Russell
Greenwood - Mamie Etta Harris "Mamsie" Russell,90, wife of George Franklin Russell, passed away Wednesday, May 13,2020 at Self Regional Medical Center. Born in Honea Path, S.C. on February 20,1930, she was a daughter of the late James Edward Harris and Nora Mattison Harris and a granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. John B. Harris, Sr. of Greenwood and Mr. and Mrs. C.F. Mattison of Honea Path, SC. Mrs. Russell was a 1947 graduate of Greenwood High School, and a 1951 graduate of Furman University. She later earned her Master's of Education from Clemson University. Mrs. Russell taught in Greenwood School District 50 for over 30 years and was the first elementary guidance counselor in the county. She was a member of South Main Street Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School for Single Young People and loved the Mamsie H. Russell Womens Bible Study Circle, recently named in her honor. After retiring from her education career, she traveled the world with Ryan and Betty Eklund, classmates of hers at Furman, and shared the excitement of her travels through stories and pictures...such as The Holy Land, walking the Great Wall of China, and riding a camel near the Pyramids of Egypt! Mrs. Russell loved her Bible and thought it was the most beautiful English ever written. Her life was a living example of her favorite Bible verse: "they that wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings as eagles; they shall run, and not be weary; and they shall walk and not faint" (Isaiah 40;31). Mamsie was such a Lady...strong in her faith and convictions...she believed in people, young and old...she loved being well educated, well traveled, well groomed and well dressed, ladylike and dignified at all times. God made only One Mamsie Harris Russell, and her family and friends are honored and humbled to have known and loved her! Surviving in addition to her husband are her sons, James Keith Russell and Ronald Frank Russell, both living in the Atlanta area, and James E. Harris (Joanne) of Greenwood and Faye Harris Gaillard of Walhalla and numerous siblings, nieces, and nephews. Graveside services will be conducted at Oakbrook Memorial Park at 1;00 P.M. Monday, May 18,2020. The family ask to please adhere to the social distancing protocol issued by the CDC. A chapel service will be announced at a later date. Webcasting of the service will be available Tuesday, May, 19, 2020 by visiting Mrs. Russell's Tribute Page at www.blythfunealhome.com.
Memorials may be made to South Main Street Baptist Church, PO Box 1093, Greenwood, SC 29648.
