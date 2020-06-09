Mamie Porter
Mamie Porter

Simpsonville - Mamie Jo Martin Porter, 85, wife of the late Cody "Buddy" Porter, Sr., died Sunday, June 7, 2020.

Born in Walhalla, SC, she was a daughter of the late John Rolling Martin and Alta Howell Cook Martin.

Mrs. Porter was a graduate of Parker High School and worked for the Greenville Hospital System as a pediatric nurse. In 2003, she was awarded Caregiver of the Year. She was a member of Westside Baptist Church in Simpsonville.

She is survived by her daughter, Martha Lindsey; son, Cody F. Porter, Jr.(Sandra); four grandchildren, Andrew Lindsey (Beth), Matthew Lindsey (Jessica), Victoria Porter Poole (Adam), and Tristen Porter (fiancé, Aaron Hill); six great grandchildren, Jacob, Connor, Tessa, Charleigh, Sean, and Annabella; and numerous acquired children.

Due to the CDC and State of South Carolina public guidelines for social distancing, there will be no public visitation period for the family to receive friends, and seating for the service will be limited. For those wishing to view and leave notes of condolence for the family, Mrs. Porter will lie in state from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Thomas McAfee Funeral Homes, Downtown. The funeral service will be held at 12:00 pm Friday, June 12th in the Chapel followed by burial in Graceland Cemetery West.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Prisma Health Children's Hospital Pediatric Infectious Disease, 300 E. McBee Ave. Suite 503, Greenville, SC 29601-2882, (www.ghschildrens.org), or to the Greenville Humane Society, 305 Airport Rd, Greenville, SC 29607.

Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.




Published in The Greenville News from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
(864) 232-6733
