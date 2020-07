Manuel Hall

Manuel HallEasley - Manuel G. Hall, 69, went home to be with his Saviour on Saturday, July 11, 2020.Born in Travelers Rest, SC, he was a son of the late Thomas and Helen Crane Hall.Manuel is survived by wife his wife of 47 years, Gayle Batson Hall; daughter, Dr. April Hall; special son, Brad Hall; and brother, Jeff Hall (Linda).His sweet humble spirit will be greatly missed.The graveside service will be held Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. in Greenville Memorial Gardens.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Good Samaritans Missions, PO Box 430 Villa Rica, GA 30180.Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com