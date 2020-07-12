1/
Manuel Hall
{ "" }
Manuel Hall

Easley - Manuel G. Hall, 69, went home to be with his Saviour on Saturday, July 11, 2020.

Born in Travelers Rest, SC, he was a son of the late Thomas and Helen Crane Hall.

Manuel is survived by wife his wife of 47 years, Gayle Batson Hall; daughter, Dr. April Hall; special son, Brad Hall; and brother, Jeff Hall (Linda).

His sweet humble spirit will be greatly missed.

The graveside service will be held Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. in Greenville Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Good Samaritans Missions, PO Box 430 Villa Rica, GA 30180.

Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.




Published in The Greenville News from Jul. 12 to Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home
6710 White Horse Road
Greenville, SC 29611
(864) 294-6415
