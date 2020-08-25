Maragaret Alice TollisonSimpsonville - Margaret Alice Tollison, 89, of Simpsonville, SC, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 24, 2020 at McCall Hospice House.Born in Greenville, she was a daughter of the late Braskell and Flora Byers. She was a very active member of Pendleton Street Baptist Church. Mrs. Tollison worked for Southern Bell for over 44 years in management, and enjoyed traveling and working in her yard.Mrs. Tollison is survived by her daughter, Jackie Bolt (Jack) of Simpsonville; and one granddaughter, Casey Bolt of Simpsonville.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings.The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 27, 2020 from 1:00 PM until 2:15 PM at Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Century Drive. A funeral service will follow at 2:30 PM in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow the service at Woodlawn Memorial Park.Memorials may be made to Open Arms Hospice, 1836 W. Georgia Road, Simpsonville, SC 29680, or to Pendleton Street Baptist Church, 606 Pendleton Street, Greenville, SC 29601.