Marc Cattaruzza
Simpsonville - Marc Michel Cattaruzza, 54, died Friday, June 12, 2020.
Born in Southfield, MI, he was a son of Daniel H. Cattaruzza, and the late Carol Lister Cattaruzza.
Marc was a salesman with TLC Motors. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, and Harley rider who also enjoyed golfing and grilling. He was a great uncle and was of the Catholic faith.
In addition to his father, he is survived by his daughter, Gina Cattaruzza; and two sons, Giovanni Cattaruzza, and Timothy Montgomery; and godmother, Suzanne Serra.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Chris Cattaruzza; and brother, Jon Cattaruzza.
Due to the CDC and State of South Carolina public guidelines for social distancing, there will be no public visitation period for the family to receive friends. For those wishing to view, the body will lie in state Thursday, June 18, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Homes, Southeast. The Recitation of the Rosary will be held Thursday evening at 6:00 p.m. in the Chapel. The funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday, June 19th at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church followed by entombment in the Greenville Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. The family appreciates those in attendance following the CDC recommendations on wearing a mask.
Published in The Greenville News from Jun. 15 to Jun. 17, 2020.