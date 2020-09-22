1/
Marcelle Buchanan Loudermilk Madison
Marcelle Buchanan Loudermilk Madison

Slater, SC - Marcelle Buchanan Loudermilk Madison, 84, of 105 Webster Street, Slater, South Carolina went on to be with the Lord on Friday, September 18, 2020. Her legacy was that of a devoted mother to six children and loving 'Granny' to numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a long-time member at Slater Baptist Church.

She is survived by her children Alan Loudermilk (Jeanette), Victor Loudermilk, Valerie Loudermilk Dickerson (Joe) and David Loudermilk as well as son-in-law, Eddie Gilbert. She was predeceased by two daughters, Lynn Loudermilk and Lisa Loudermilk Gilbert as well as her former husbands, Russell Loudermilk and John Madison.

Due to the current pandemic restrictions the family will have a private memorial service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Slater Baptist Church, PO Box 243, Slater, SC 29683.






Published in The Greenville News from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
