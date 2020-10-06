Marcia Anna Deatcher
Greenville - Marcia Anna Deatcher, 68, our family entertainer, our vivacious and fun-loving sister, mother, and grandmother died unexpectedly at her home on October 4, 2020. She was a force of nature- sassy, witty, and funny.
Marcia was a daughter of the late Martin Gary and Sara Frances Wallace of Greer, SC.
She is survived by her son, Joseph Scott Deatcher (Jamie) and her two precious grandchildren Landon Bryce Deatcher, and Logan Marie Deatcher of Hickory, North Carolina. She is also survived by two sisters: Frances Lynne Mitchell (Dana), and Sara Elizabeth Wallace (Mike Keeshen); and one brother, Martin Gary Wallace, III (Beth) along with special nieces, Sarah Lauren Wallace, Sara Elizabeth Wallace-Keeshen, and Amelia Wallace Kearney (Jeff). Additionally, loving cousin Ann Altman, and fellow teacher and longtime friend Kelley Hunt also contributed much richness and additional meaning to her life.
A graduate of Greer High School, and an honor graduate of Winthrop University, Marcia was a popular student, gifted athlete, talented musician, and pianist. Her formative years revolved around music: performing, playing, and recitals. With the screen door open to capture summer day breezes (pre-air conditioning), her neighborhood community was treated to the sounds of Chopin, Mozart, Liszt, and Rachmaninoff as she diligently practiced and refined her technical skills and creativity. In a busy household of neighborhood playmates, homework studies, and dinner time prep, all would suspend movement for just a brief passage of time as we listened to her fingers fly through Chopin's Fantaisie Impromptu in C sharp minor. She won many awards and competitions and was the accompanist for middle school and high school choirs, and later in life the rehearsal accompanist for the Greenville Little Theatre. Originally a piano performance major at Winthrop University, Marcia studied under Dr. Eugene Barben and toured South Carolina for special performances.
However, her love for children and the classroom changed her perspective from music to education. After a stint traveling the world as a flight attendant for Delta Airlines, she put her BA in education to work and pursued the educational field full time. She subsequently found the loves of her life (beside her son and grandchildren)- her adored students at Brook Glenn Elementary School. Her passion, skill, and belief in her students, or as she called them, "her children," was heartfelt and complete. Marcia built a special relationship with each child and wanted each one to become successful. She worked assiduously to prepare them for rigorous testing and took great pride in their performance and ability to master the material.
Marcia loved the Brook Glenn community, the students, the faculty, her principals, and the camaraderie of setting down roots and watching hundreds of students grow, graduate, and become successful adults. A former Teacher of the Year at Brook Glenn, she was always relating stories of her talented students and the challenges facing teachers in the classroom.
After 30-years of service, she reluctantly said goodbye to "her students" and began to prepare for the next phase of her life. She loved Scott, Landon and Logan, her incredible students, spending time at the beach, Lifetime and Hallmark television, the latest magazine glossies, and working with her sister, Lynne, to refresh and update her condominium. Top dog, or rather cat in the household, Socks, was her spoiled and loving companion. We know Marcia's smiling as Socks now takes up residence at her sister Lynne's house where he'll continue to be spoiled, petted, and treated royally.
Due to covid restrictions a private family only service will be held Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown.
Memorials or remembrances in Marcia's honor may be made to Brook Glenn Elementary School, 2003 E Lee Road, Taylors, SC 29687, or a charity of one's choice
. Marcia, we love and miss you.
