Services
Robinson Powdersville Funeral Home
1425 Powdersville Rd
Easley, SC 29642
(864) 442-1800
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
12:30 PM - 1:45 PM
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
400 Farrs Bridge Road
Greenville, SC
Service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
2:00 PM
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
400 Farrs Bridge Road
Easley, SC
Resources
More Obituaries for Marcus Dobson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marcus Dean Dobson


1953 - 2019
Marcus Dean Dobson Obituary
Marcus Dean Dobson

Easley - Marcus Dean Dobson, 66, of Easley, husband of Deanna A. Dobson, passed away at home on Thursday, December 26, 2019.

Born in Greybull, Wyoming, he was the son of the late Monte Lee and Lorna Christopherson Dobson.

Mark studied art, design, and gemology. He became a graduate gemologist, specializing in the appraisal of gems, design and sale of fine jewelry. His career spanned many years with J.B. Lacher Jewelers in Greenville. He retired from Schiffman's Jewelers in Greensboro, NC. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Greenville 1st Ward. He was an Eagle Scout. He served a mission for the church in Southern California in the early 1970's. He lived a life full of service to all God's children and love and care for his family. He enjoyed many years serving as a Scout Master. Serving and helping others was the central focus of his life.

Surviving, in addition to his wife of 44 years, are his three daughters, Heather Ingram and spouse Mike Ingram, Erica Tate and spouse Brian Tate, and Kaitlyn Dobson; one son, Peter Dobson and spouse Crystal Dobson; two brothers, Martin Dobson and spouse Lorraine Dobson and Nolan Dobson; one sister, Louann Smith and spouse Larry Smith; and 8 grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 2:00pm at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Greenville. Burial will follow in Robinson Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends Saturday afternoon from 12:30pm - 1:45pm at the Berea Building of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.

Flowers are accepted and the family is at the home.

Visit RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or Robinson Funeral Home & Crematory-Powdersville Road, Easley.
Published in The Greenville News from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020
