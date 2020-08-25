Margaret Allen
Greenville - On Monday, August 24, 2020 at her home in Greenville SC, Margaret Allen, age 86, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Margaret was born in Eufaula, Alabama, to Odell and Inez Amerson. She has preceded her two sisters, Fanchion Bynum and Jeanie Brooke.
Margaret grew up in a hard-working close-knit family, and loved sports, cheerleading, and often sang on her local radio station. When she was 12 years old, she was the first in her family to make the personal decision to follow Jesus Christ. This decision eventually led her to Bob Jones University,
where she made a lasting impression on Flay Allen, a fellow co-worker at the dining common. When Flay graduated from Bob Jones, he went to Dothan to find his "Miss Alabama", He convinced her to join him on a mission's team that was heading to Mexico for two weeks. They were married less than a year
later, and six months after that, they arrived in Puebla, Mexico, where their three daughters, Debbie, Becky, and Mimi were born.
For the next 52 years, they served the lord together in Mexico, Chile, and Spain. Margaret loved music, beauty, order, cleanliness, winning table games, and especially teaching the Bible to women and children. Her life goal was to glorify God, and to serve her family, church, and community. Her life verses
were Proverbs 3:5 and 6. "Trust in the Lord with all thine heart and lean not unto thine own understanding. In all thy ways acknowledge Him, and He shall direct thy paths."
She will be greatly missed by her loving husband, Flay Allen, to whom she was married for 61 years; her three daughters, Debbie Allen, Becky married to Drew Martin, and Mimi married to Andy Bonikowsky; her six grandchildren: David Bonikowsky married to Raquel Rodriguez, Jennifer Martin, married to Garrett Gosnell, Danny Bonikowsky married to Jordan Phillips, Mark Bonikowsky, Rachel Bonikowsky married to Ethan Johnk and Caroline Martin married to Will Boggs. She is also leaving behind six great-grandchildren: Chloe, Maddie, and Eli Johnk, and Clara, Gabe, and Leire Bonikowsky.
A Funeral Service for Margaret will be held on Thursday August 27, 2020 at 5:00pm in The Chapel at Mackey at Woodlawn Memorial Park, 1 Pine Knoll Drive Greenville SC 29609. A visitation with the family will be held prior to the service from 3:30pm-5:00pm at Mackey at Woodlawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent to Faith Christian Missions, P.O. Box 1883, Dothan, Alabama 36302.
Condolences can be made to the Allen family at www.mackeywoodlawn.com