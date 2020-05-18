|
Margaret Barr Taylor
Greenville - Margaret Barr Taylor, 91, wife of the late Larry Taylor of Greenville, died Thursday, May 14, 2020.
Born on August 31,1928 in Amanda Township, OH, she was the daughter of the late Alvin W. and Mae Ruhlman Barr.
Margie received her degree from Capital University, in Columbus, OH. She was married on November 19, 1950. She worked as a laboratory technician in LaJolla, CA while her husband was stationed in the Navy. After the Navy, they returned to London, OH to start a family, later moving to Columbus and then Greenville, SC in 1963.
She was very active in Westminster Presbyterian Church and later, Fourth Presbyterian Church. She worked as a kindergarten teacher at Westminster Presbyterian, a tax preparer for H & R Block, and retired from Greenville Memorial Hospital where she worked in the pharmacy.
Margie was a dedicated volunteer for Meals on Wheels, American Leprosy Mission, and her church. She loved her family faithfully and was compassionate and caring to everyone.
Margie's family is grateful to The Gardens at Eastside for her care in most recent years and to Palladium Hospice and Palliative Care for the additional attention and support that she received.
She is survived by son Mark Taylor and his wife Starla of Greer; daughters Rebecca Taylor of Warren, PA, and Beth Lemm and her husband John of Germantown, TN; grandchildren, Eric and Ashley Taylor and Braxton Lemm; a sister, Doris Porter; a brother, Dale Barr and his wife, Carol; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by sisters, Jean Brown and her husband Neil, and Elsie Gardner, brother Don Barr, and brother in law Charles Porter.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Her ashes will be interred in the Memorial Garden at Fourth Presbyterian Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Fourth Presbyterian Church, 703 E. Washington St., Greenville, SC 29601 or Meals on Wheels, 15 Oregon Street, Greenville, SC 29605.
Friends are encouraged to leave condolence messages for the family at thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News on May 18, 2020