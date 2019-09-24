Services
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Margaret Bowman "Peggy" Triche

Margaret Bowman "Peggy" Triche Obituary
Margaret "Peggy" Bowman Triche

Greenville - Margaret "Peggy" Bowman Triche, widow of the late Junius Adam Triche, Jr, peacefully passed away on Friday September 20th at NHC Healthcare Greenville, at the age of 90.

Peggy was born in Washington, D.C. She grew up in Silver Spring, Maryland where she graduated from Montgomery Blair High School, and then attended George Washington University. She was a graduate of the American Institute of Washington, D.C. Prior to her marriage, she was employed for ten years at the Institute for Defense Analyses in Arlington, Virginia as an administrative assistant to the editor of the Journal for Missile Defense Research. During the 1980's, Peggy was Associate Director of the Roanoke Valley Arts Council in Roanoke Rapids, NC. She and her late husband served on the Board of Directors for the Arts Council. In Greenville, Peggy enjoyed her association with Furman University's Learning in Retirement program where she attended Landscape Oil Painting classes as well as other classes that interested her.

Peggy was the daughter of the late S. Edward Bowman and the late Thelma Ashford Bowman Achtzener. She is survived by two daughters: Michelle L. Littlejohn (David) and Patricia Lynn Hall (John); four stepsons: Junius "Jay" Adam Triche III (Carol), James "Jim" Lloyd Triche (Beverly), Dr. Timothy J. Triche (Margaret), and Louis D. Triche; one sister, Joanne Minnihan (Richard); and one brother, Joseph Achtzener (Christine). Predeceasing her were two sons, Michael E. Downey and Lance W. Downey; one brother, John Edward Bowman; and one granddaughter, Kimberly Lynn Hall.

Visitation will be Saturday September 28, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. at Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Century Drive, followed by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be held at Cannon Memorial Park in Fountain Inn, SC.

Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Century Drive will be assisting the Triche family.
Published in The Greenville News on Sept. 24, 2019
