Margaret Bronder Snyder
Taylors - Marge Snyder, a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, therapist, avid gardener and lifelong learner, died peacefully at her home surrounded by loved ones on Sunday, December 29. Marge was born on January 22, 1930 in Bethlehem, PA, the only child of Elizabeth and Geza Bronder. She graduated top in her class of Liberty High School and went on to work as an executive secretary at the Bethlehem Steel Company. At a Sadie Hawkins Day dance 70 years ago, she met her true love, Kent, who was a freshman at Lehigh University. Married three years later, they enjoyed 67 years of a very happy marriage.
After starting married life in Bethlehem, PA, Marge and Kent lived in Bloomfield , NJ, Staten Island, NY, Ardsley, NY, Huntsville, AL, Satellite Beach, Fl, Oklahoma City and finally retired to Greenville, SC.
At age 54, after ensuring her five children had the opportunity of higher education, Marge earned her own bachelor's degree, summa cum laude, and continued on for a master's degree in marriage and family counseling from University of Central Oklahoma. She then enjoyed a ten year career as a licensed professional counselor in private practice.
After moving to Greenville, she immediately joined Newcomers where she met other avid readers and soon created a Book Club which has continued for over twenty five years. She was also active in duplicate bridge, Greenville Symphony Guild, and P.E.O, a philanthropic organization for the advancement of women. Her garden was featured on the Greenville Symphony Guild's garden tour. Her many talents and interests included gardening, travel, sewing, fashion and her love of learning continued at Furman University's Lifelong Learning program, OLLI. She was honored at age 83 to have her autobiography included in Debbie Phillips' book, Women on Fire, Volume 2. Marge and Kent have been long time members of St Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Greenville.
Marge is preceded in death by her daughter, Kathleen Snyder Schoene; her parents.
She is survived by her husband, Kent; three sons Edwin Allen Snyder (Cindy), Laurence Kent Snyder (Jennifer) and Thomas John Snyder (Stephanie); one daughter Nancy Snyder Neal (Ron); her sisters, Ethel Pfliegler (William), Helen Cooke (Jerome); and four grandchildren Graham Allen Snyder, Emily Margaret Neal, Isabelle Marie Neal, and Alexander Thomas Snyder.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Furman University's Younts Center, 3300 Poinsett Highway, Greenville, SC 29613 on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 11 A. M.
Memorial gifts may be made to a scholarship fund in her name through P.E.O. Chapter AE.
Published in The Greenville News on Jan. 8, 2020