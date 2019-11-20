|
Margaret Clary Carter
Greenville - Margaret Clary Carter, 96, widow of Thomas Carter, of Greenville, died Wednesday, November 20, 2019.
Margaret was the daughter of the late William and Bessie Clary.
She was a member of Monaghan Baptist Church. She enjoyed crocheting and was a great cook.
She is survived by a son, Roger Carter (Kay); a daughter, Jean McKay; eight grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; and one great great grandson.
In addition to her parents, and loving husband, she was preceded in death by a son, James Carter Jr.
The visitation will be held Friday, November 22, 2019 from 10:45 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest, with the funeral service following at 12:00 p.m. in the Northwest Chapel. Burial will be held in Woodlawn Memorial Park.
The family would like to give special thanks to Margaret's caregiver, Courtney Biddle and Interim Hospice Staff for their loving care.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Interim Hospice, 16 Hyland Road, Greenville, SC 29615.
Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019