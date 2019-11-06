|
Margaret Elizabeth Marchbanks Garren
Greenville - Margaret Elizabeth Marchbanks Garren, 85, of Greenville, died peacefully on Tuesday, November 5, 2019.
Born in Pickens County on April 17, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Rev. Claude Vance and Ethel Mae Marchbanks. Margaret was a graduate of Parker High School, class of 1952, and married Bobby Gene Garren on July 30, 1955. They were members of Berea First Baptist Church. She spent her career as a legal secretary and administrative assistant and served in the Public Defenders Office, the 13th Circuit Solicitor's Office, and the Greenville County Sheriff's Office. She retired in 1988 and volunteered for 20 years with the Greenville Hospital System.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband Bob, her sister Helen Marchbanks Pace, sister Alice Ellison, sister Ella Mae Green, brother Jack Marchbanks, brother Eugene Marchbanks, brother Charles Marchbanks, brother Claude Marchbanks, sister Clara Johnson, and one beloved grandson, Michael Christopher Garren.
She is survived by her three sons, Bob Garren (wife Susan), of Greensboro, NC, David Garren (wife Caroline), of Bailey, NC and Michael Garren (wife Kathy), of Greenville; four granddaughters, Emily Garren, Ashley Burnson (husband Elijah), Allison Garren, and Anna Grace Garren; and one great-granddaughter, Hadley Burnson.
As a loving daughter, devoted spouse, wonderful mother, steadfast family member, caring colleague, and true friend, she left all who knew her with a legacy of love, encouragement, godliness, acceptance, caring, and a yearning for the true life beyond what we can see here. "The value of life is not in its duration, but in its donation", and we are eternally grateful for what she gave to all of us.
A visitation will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019 at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest from 10:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. with a funeral service to follow at 11:00 a.m. in the Northwest Chapel. Burial will be held in Woodlawn Memorial Park.
The family is particularly thankful for the kind thoughts and prayers of all of her friends and extended family, and the wonderful care provided by the dedicated staffs of Caris HealthCare and Home Instead Senior Care. Their care and concern was remarkable and a blessing to all.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Caris Healthcare (Hospice) or to the .
