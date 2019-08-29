|
|
Margaret Grover
Greenville - Margaret Shirley Grover, 95, of 11 East Augusta Place, Greenville, and formerly of 311 Piedmont Highway, Piedmont, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 in the comforting presence of her family.
She is reunited with her late husband, Frank A. Grover. Margaret lived with absolute faith in God and loved her family, dearly.
Born in Piedmont, on October 25, 1923, she was a daughter of the late Joseph R. and Nellie Mae Shirley and was a graduate of Piedmont High School.
Mrs. Grover was a lifelong member of the First Baptist Church of Piedmont, where she served in many leadership roles. She was also a faithful member of the church choir until her later years.
Surviving are daughter and son, Susan G. LaBoone (Bobby) of West Pelzer and Danny A. Grover (Amy) of Greenville; in addition to five grandchildren, Carlye and Bailey LaBoone, Emma, Charlotte, and Austin Grover; as well as a sister, Betty Wilson.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by three brothers, Robert, Glenn, and Billy Shirley.
The funeral will be at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 31, at the First Baptist Church of Piedmont, with Dr. Stephen Hearne officiating. Entombment will follow at Greenville Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church of Piedmont, 8 First Baptist Church Road, Piedmont, SC 29673.
Gray Mortuary, in Pelzer, is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Greenville News on Aug. 29, 2019