Margaret Hester Hollis Obituary
Greenville - Margaret Hester Hollis, 84, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on October 22, 2019, in Greenville, SC. She was born in Bennettsville, SC, on March 6, 1935, to the late Mary McLaurin Weatherly and Robert Mann Hester of Chase City, VA. Margaret grew up in Bennettsville, attending Bennettsville schools and graduated in 1953, after receiving the senior superlative "Best Character" Award. Margaret was indeed a woman of impeccable character, honor, elegance and grace. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Upon high school graduation, Margaret attended the Woman's College of the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, where she received a Bachelor of Science degree in Home Economics in 1957. She applied these skills as a home economics teacher in Southern Pines, NC, and later in Blenheim, SC schools. She not only graciously shared her talents with her students, but also with countless others who were fortunate to be recipients of her famous cheese straws and pound cakes.

Outside of her vocation, Mrs. Hollis was a lifetime Episcopalian and member of St. Paul's Church where she served as treasurer and taught kindergarten. She was a proud member of the Junior Charity League and was involved in Cub Scouts as a Den Mother. Mrs. Hollis was also a member of the Marlboro County Historical Society, maintaining a position on the Jennings-Brown House committee during the time it was restored.

Mrs. Hollis had a passion for the beach, beach music and shagging. She loved to dance and was voted into the "Living Legends" group at North Myrtle Beach. Many of her happiest memories were created when she was at Pawleys Island with her family and friends.

Mrs. Hollis was preceded in death by her husband, Lynwood Breeden Hollis, Sr. Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Dr. Lynwood Breeden Hollis, Jr. (Dottie Maxwell Hollis) and Harry Hester Hollis (Andria Bowling Mazaheri). Mrs. Hollis, affectionally known as Mae-Mae, was the quintessential grandmother to her four grandchildren of whom she was very proud and loved dearly: Catherine Maxwell Hollis, Camille McLaurin Hollis, Quintin Tyler Hollis, and Joshua Harrison Hollis.

A service honoring and celebrating Mrs. Hollis' life will be held on Saturday, October 26 at 2 p.m. at St. Paul's Church, 306 Fayetteville Avenue, Bennettsville, SC 29512, officiated by The Reverend Mary Ellen Doran. Burial will be immediately following at McCall Cemetery, 212 N. Cook Street, Bennettsville, SC 29512.

The family will receive friends in the parish hall of St. Paul's Church from 1 p.m. until the start of the service.

Memorials may be made in memory of Margaret Hester Hollis to St. Paul's Church, 306 Fayetteville Avenue, Bennettsville, SC 29512.
Published in The Greenville News from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019
