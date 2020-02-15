|
Margaret "Peg" Hill Bobotis
Greenville - Margaret "Peg" Hill Bobotis, 79, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, died Wednesday, February 12, 2020 in Greenville.
Peg was born on February 2, 1941 in Sharon, South Carolina to William Lawrence Hill, Jr. and Margaret Smith Hill. Peg worked as a social worker for the Greenville County Department of Social Services until her retirement. Throughout her life, she remained fiercely committed to child welfare and social justice.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Harry Bobotis, and her sister, Mary Ann Hill Smarr.
She is survived by her daughters, Dana Bobotis and Andrea Bobotis; her son-in-law, Jason Heider; and her granddaughter, Abby Heider. Peg brought endless compassion, generosity, humor, and wisdom to her family and friends. Her curiosity burned brightly, and her optimism was a source of comfort and support for everyone around her.
A chapel service will be held on Monday, February 17, 2020 at 1:00pm at Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Century Drive, 311 Century Drive. Friends are invited to visit with the family directly after the service.
Published in The Greenville News from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020