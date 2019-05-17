|
|
Margaret "Peggy" Hinton Sarratt
- - Margaret "Peggy" Hinton Sarratt, 74, passed away peacefully on March 13, 2019, at her daughter's home in North Carolina.
The family will hold a private memorial at a later date.
Peggy was the daughter of the late Everett and Elizabeth "Betty" Hinton of Gaffney, South Carolina and wife of the late, Samuel C. Sarratt.
Peggy was a graduate of Furman University and held a master's degree of Social Work from the University of South Carolina. She worked in the Traumatic Brain Injury Unit at Roger C. Peace. She was dedicated to helping others. Over the years, Peggy served as joint President of the Brook Glenn Garden Club, volunteer for the Shriners Hospital, and volunteer for Greenville Free Clinic. Peggy taught Bible school at St. Matthews United Methodist Church. Both Peggy and Sam served as Young Life Coordinators at St. Matthews United Methodist Church before transferring to John Knox Presbyterian Church. Peggy was also very involved in UPTA Tennis for many years.
Peggy was a lifelong learner, an avid reader, and a master gardener. She loved being outside and digging in the dirt. Peggy loved the beach and spending time with her family and friends.
Peggy is survived by her children, Heather (James) Hebert of Atlantic Beach, North Carolina, Clay (JoAnne) of Williamston, South Carolina, and Mary Elizabeth (Brent) Swofford of Bluffton, South Carolina. Peggy will be lovingly remembered by her brother Donald Hinton, nieces, nephews, and her grandchildren, Katherine, Everett, Mitchell, and Clayton.
Memorial donations may be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601(www.act.alz.org).
