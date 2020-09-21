Margaret Lindley
Pelzer - Margaret Wenonah Lewis Lindley, 87, widow of Joe Edd Lindley, passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020 at her home.
Born in Nampa, Idaho, she was a daughter of the late Lloyd Chester and Grace Foland Lewis. She was retired from St. Francis Hospital, a member of Washington Baptist Church and a U.S. Marine Corps veteran.
Survivors include daughter, Bonnie Freeman (Dennis) of Pelzer; sons, David Lindley (Nancy) of Greenville and Greg Lindley of Pelzer; grandchildren, Megan Williams (Chris) and Kalysha Lindley-Sharpe (Jonathan); great-grandchildren, Riley and Kailey Williams.
She was predeceased by sisters, Barbara Stewart, Bonnie Stone and Dorene Bryant; and a grandson, Daniel Freeman.
Mrs. Lindley will lie in state from 12:00 - 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 23, at Gray Mortuary, Pelzer.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, September 24, at Greenville Memorial Gardens.
Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Interim Hospice, 16 Hyland Rd., Greenville, SC 29615.
Special thanks to the staff of Interim Hospice, Anne's Angels, and Charlene Ballew for providing loving in home care over the past year.
The family members will be at their respective homes.
