1/1
Margaret Lindley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret Lindley

Pelzer - Margaret Wenonah Lewis Lindley, 87, widow of Joe Edd Lindley, passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020 at her home.

Born in Nampa, Idaho, she was a daughter of the late Lloyd Chester and Grace Foland Lewis. She was retired from St. Francis Hospital, a member of Washington Baptist Church and a U.S. Marine Corps veteran.

Survivors include daughter, Bonnie Freeman (Dennis) of Pelzer; sons, David Lindley (Nancy) of Greenville and Greg Lindley of Pelzer; grandchildren, Megan Williams (Chris) and Kalysha Lindley-Sharpe (Jonathan); great-grandchildren, Riley and Kailey Williams.

She was predeceased by sisters, Barbara Stewart, Bonnie Stone and Dorene Bryant; and a grandson, Daniel Freeman.

Mrs. Lindley will lie in state from 12:00 - 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 23, at Gray Mortuary, Pelzer.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, September 24, at Greenville Memorial Gardens.

Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Interim Hospice, 16 Hyland Rd., Greenville, SC 29615.

Special thanks to the staff of Interim Hospice, Anne's Angels, and Charlene Ballew for providing loving in home care over the past year.

The family members will be at their respective homes.

Condolences: www.graymortuary.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Greenville News from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gray Mortuary, Inc.
52 Main St.
Pelzer, SC 29669
(864) 947-6201
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gray Mortuary, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved