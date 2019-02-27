|
Margaret Loftis Gallman
Taylors - Margaret Loftis Gallman, 91, resident of 20 West Lee Road, died Monday, February 25, 2019.
Born July 27, 1927, in Greenville, she was the daughter of the late James "Bill" Loftis and Hattie Taylor Loftis.
She was a longtime active member of Hampton Heights Baptist Church and a former teacher in the Sunday School Department.
She was predeceased by her husband, Samuel Sims Gallman.
Surviving are her daughter, Margaret June Gallman of the home and son, James Loftis Gallman and his wife, Karen, of Greenville; and grandchildren, Rachael Ann Ferrer (Jaron) and Samuel Reed Gallman; great granddaughter, Lila Ferrer.
Services will be conducted at 2 PM Friday, March 1, 2019 at Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Century Drive chapel. Interment will follow in Graceland West Cemetery.
Visitation will be held at Mackey at Century Drive Thursday, February 28, 2019 from 6- 8 PM.
Memorials may be made to Hampton Heights Baptist Church.
www.mackeymortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News on Feb. 27, 2019