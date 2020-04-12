|
|
Margaret Louise Moody Evette
Greenville - Margaret Louise Moody Evette, 83, wife of Lee Lake Evette, went to see her Lord on Saturday, April 11, 2020.
Born in Glenville, NC, she was the daughter of the late Milford and Ruby Stewart Moody.
Louise graduated from Glenville High School as valedictorian and attended Western Carolina University. Mrs. Evette was a member of Overbrook Baptist Church and the Barr Sunday School Class. She was past Worthy Matron of the Order Eastern Star, Sam Poe Lodge; past president for Wade Hampton Community Club; member of Lady Bug Garden Club; and really enjoyed the ladies with Mexican dominoes. Louise was a terminal manager for B&B Express until retirement. She also worked for Reach for Recovery for cancer patients. She was a person who loved her flowers and yard very much.
In addition to her wonderful husband of 52 years, survivors include her daughter, Lee Anne Stewart; granddaughter, Sarah Stewart; grandson, Seth Powell; and great granddaughters, Zoe and Marleigh.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Rick Evette; sister, Jonnie Campbell; and brothers, Lewis and Roy Moody.
The family expresses their thanks to Kindred Hospice, especially Cindi and Jason.
A private graveside service will be held in Woodlawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Overbrook Baptist Church, 1705 East North Street, Greenville, SC 29607.
Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown
Published in The Greenville News from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2020