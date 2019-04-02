|
|
Margaret Lucille Ward
Greenville - Margaret Lucille Ward, 90, widow of Curtis Calvin Ward, of Greenville, died Friday, March 29, 2019.
Born in Lavonia, GA, she was the daughter of the late Charlie and Dora Chapplear Woodall.
Margaret was a member of Hampton Heights Baptist Church.
She is survived by three daughters, Terri Strange, Toni Mahaffey (Mike), and Tracy Francis; six grandchildren; four great grandchildren; and her caregiver, Stella Foster.
The graveside service will be held Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Greenville Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 950 W. Faris Rd., Greenville, SC 29605.
Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com. Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown.
Published in The Greenville News on Apr. 2, 2019