Margaret Lynn Holder Nash



Greenville - Margaret Lynn Holder Nash went home to be with the Lord on April 17, 2019 at the age of 84. Born in Greenville, she was the daughter of Cuben Holder and Clemis Powell Holder. She worked for Winn Dixie Stores Inc. Distributions Center for over 29 years.



Margaret was a devoted member of Taylors First Baptist Church; one of her great pleasures was to serve in various committees, including Ladies PrimeTime, Bereavement, Homebound Group Committee and served with her husband as a caregiver for the Sunday school Class.



She enjoyed sports, traveling, square dancing, playing cards, also home visits and eating out with friends.



She is survived by her husband of 63 years Joe L. Nash; sisters: Evelyn Holder Revis (Joe) and Pat Holder Phipps (Kim); brother, Davis M. Holder (Frances); numerous nieces and nephews.



She was predeceased by sisters: Maxine Holder Murr and Mildred Holder McBride; brothers: Richard Holder, Preston Holder and Douglas Holder.



A service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at the Mackey Chapel on Century Drive, with a visitation prior from 9:30 to 10:45 AM. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park.



The family will be at the home of Mrs. Sherry Rowan.



Visit the Mackey Mortuary online guest registry at www.mackeymortuary.com Published in The Greenville News on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary