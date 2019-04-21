Services
Mackey Mortuary
311 Century Drive
Greenville, SC 29607
(864) 232-6706
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
Mackey Mortuary
311 Century Drive
Greenville, SC 29607
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Mackey Mortuary
311 Century Drive
Greenville, SC 29607
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Nash
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Lynn Holder Nash

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Margaret Lynn Holder Nash Obituary
Margaret Lynn Holder Nash

Greenville - Margaret Lynn Holder Nash went home to be with the Lord on April 17, 2019 at the age of 84. Born in Greenville, she was the daughter of Cuben Holder and Clemis Powell Holder. She worked for Winn Dixie Stores Inc. Distributions Center for over 29 years.

Margaret was a devoted member of Taylors First Baptist Church; one of her great pleasures was to serve in various committees, including Ladies PrimeTime, Bereavement, Homebound Group Committee and served with her husband as a caregiver for the Sunday school Class.

She enjoyed sports, traveling, square dancing, playing cards, also home visits and eating out with friends.

She is survived by her husband of 63 years Joe L. Nash; sisters: Evelyn Holder Revis (Joe) and Pat Holder Phipps (Kim); brother, Davis M. Holder (Frances); numerous nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by sisters: Maxine Holder Murr and Mildred Holder McBride; brothers: Richard Holder, Preston Holder and Douglas Holder.

A service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at the Mackey Chapel on Century Drive, with a visitation prior from 9:30 to 10:45 AM. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park.

The family will be at the home of Mrs. Sherry Rowan.

Visit the Mackey Mortuary online guest registry at www.mackeymortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mackey Mortuary
Download Now