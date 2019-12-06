|
Margaret Moorhead Raines
Powdersville SC - Margaret Moorhead Raines passed away on December 5, 2019 at the age of 90. She was a resident of Oakview Park Memory Care in Powdersville, South Carolina
Margaret is survived by her husband of 72 years, Howard Marion Raines, along with four sons; Douglas (Karen) of Carbondale, CO, Steven (Patti) of Taylors, SC, Keith (Linda) of Piedmont, SC, and Chip (Tracie) of Piedmont SC. Also surviving Margaret are 3 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild.
Margaret was predeceased by 6 brothers and 1 sister.
Margaret had a long and distinguished career as an Executive Assistant for numerous corporations in the Greenville area prior to her retirement. She was a long standing member of Reedy Fork Baptist Church, Greenville SC.
A funeral service for Margaret will be held on Sunday December 8, 2019 at 4:00pm at Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Century Dr., 311 Century Dr. Greenville, SC 29607. A visitation with family will be held beginning at 3:00pm in the Garden Room of the funeral home. A private family burial will be held at a later date.
