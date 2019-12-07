Services
Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Woodlawn Memorial Park
1 Pine Knoll Drive
Greenville, SC 29609
(864) 244-0978
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
3:00 PM
Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Century Dr
311 Century Dr
Greenville, SC
Funeral service
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
4:00 PM
Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Century Dr
311 Century Dr
Greenville, SC
Margaret Moorhead Raines Obituary
Margaret Moorhead Raines

Powdersville SC - Margaret Moorhead Raines passed away on December 5, 2019 at the age of 90. She was a resident of Oakview Park Memory Care in Powdersville, South Carolina

Margaret is survived by her husband of 72 years, Howard Marion Raines, along with four sons; Douglas (Karen) of Carbondale, CO, Steven (Patti) of Taylors, SC, Keith (Linda) of Piedmont, SC, and Chip (Tracie) of Piedmont SC. Also surviving Margaret are 3 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild.

Margaret was predeceased by 6 brothers and 1 sister.

Margaret had a long and distinguished career as an Executive Assistant for numerous corporations in the Greenville area prior to her retirement. She was a long standing member of Reedy Fork Baptist Church, Greenville SC.

A funeral service for Margaret will be held on Sunday December 8, 2019 at 4:00pm at Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Century Dr., 311 Century Dr. Greenville, SC 29607. A visitation with family will be held beginning at 3:00pm in the Garden Room of the funeral home. A private family burial will be held at a later date.

Condolences can be made to the family at www.woodlawn-fh.com
Published in The Greenville News from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019
