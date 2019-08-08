|
|
Margaret Rains Sherwood
Greenville - Margaret Rains Sherwood, of Greenville SC, passed away on August 5, 2019. Born in West York, Illinois on January 23, 1922 to the late Ambrose Dee and Alta Evans Rains, Margaret grew up on Seven Pines Farm, where she and her five siblings began their education in a one room school house. She attended the University of Illinois until she joined the war effort, moving to Evansville, Indiana to work in a Department of Defense factory making war planes. Our own "Rosy the Riveter". She later became a flight attendant for Eastern Airlines, where she met and married Richard Sherwood, a pilot and flight engineer. They settled in Miami before moving to Greenville in 1963 with their daughter, Helen, to pioneer the first Burger King Franchise in South Carolina.
Margaret, fondly known to many as "Gran", was kind and generous to all. She loved her family, college sports (especially Clemson), bridge club and cocktail hour. Gran stayed busy attending the many sporting and school events of her grandchildren and great grandchildren and never missed an opportunity to gather with friends and family.
She had many adventures with her sister, Helen Rains, and spent much time at Cliff Ridge Colony on Caesar's Head. Their love for one another and zest for life have set an example for us all.
Margaret is survived by sister, Helen Rains; daughter, Helen Fortson (Brent); grandsons: Robert Greene (Karen), Roman Greene (Dee Moore); granddaughter, Leslie Greene (Chris Lawther); step granddaughter: Whitney Fortson Balzer (Steve); step grandsons: Travis Fortson (Heather), Drew Fortson (Julie); 9 great grandchildren: Delaney Greene, Robert Greene, Lily Lawther, Samantha Lawther, Belle Fortson, Amelia Fortson, Jake Balzer, Collin Balzer, Hope Fortson; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister, Elizabeth Rains Dix and her three brothers: Murry Rains, Stanley Rains, and Roger Rains.
Visitation will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Mackey Century Drive Chapel with memorial service following at 3:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Greenville Meals on Wheels.
Published in The Greenville News on Aug. 8, 2019