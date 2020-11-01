Margaret Reynolds
Travelers Rest - Margaret Elizabeth Clayton Reynolds, 91, wife of the late Otis Leroy Reynolds, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Greenville County, SC, she was a daughter of the late Sidney and Minnie Brendle Clayton. She was formerly co-owner of Jo-Mars Florist in Travelers Rest, and a member of Reedy River Baptist Church.
She is survived by her sons: Rick Reynolds(Debbie), Rex Reynolds(Sue); daughter: Rita R. Carter(Gerald); daughter-in-law: Debbie Reynolds; sisters: Joyce Branton, Shirley Greene(Morris); 7 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren, and many loving nieces and nephews.
Along with her parents and husband she was predeceased by a son, Roy Reynolds.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, November 4, 2020 from 12:00pm until 1:30pm at The Howze Mortuary.
Funeral service will be Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 1:30pm at The Howze Mortuary Chapel with entombment to follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park.
Memorials may be made to Reedy River Baptist Church, 871 Hwy 25 N, Greenville, SC 29617.
The family will be at the home.
