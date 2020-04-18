|
Margaret Richey Orr
Easley - Margaret Richey Orr, 93, of the Powdersville Road Community, passed away April 17, 2020.
Born in Pickens County, SC, she was a daughter of the late W. Clarence and Ida Ellison Richey. She was a faithful member of Siloam Baptist Church.
Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, Earl G. Orr; her sister, Martha Richey Jennings Simpson; and her brothers, W.C. Richey and Homer Richey.
Surviving are her daughter, Anne Orr Pepper (Fred), of Easley; two grandchildren, Susan Pepper Place (Steven); and Jason Pepper; five great grandchildren, Rickey Tutton (Raechel); McKayla Hazard (Austin); Sabrena Long; Allison Pepper and Megan Pepper; and three great great grandchildren, Brayden, Jaxon and McKenna.
Graveside services will be held Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at 2:00pm at Siloam Baptist Church Cemetery. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, this gathering will be limited to 50 people.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.
Flowers are accepted. Memorials may be made to Siloam Baptist Church, 229 Siloam Road, Easley, SC 29642.
Visit RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or Robinson Funeral Home & Crematory-Powdersville Road, Easley.
Published in The Greenville News from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020