Margaret Rogers Springfield
Greenville - Margaret Rogers Springfield, 95, passed away on Wednesday, August 19, 2020.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Lucius C. Springfield, and her sister, Odette Rainey.
Funeral services will be held at 4:00 PM on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Century Drive. Visitation will immediately follow the service. She will be laid to rest at Woodlawn Memorial Park.
A full obituary can be found at www.MackeyCenturyDrive.com
