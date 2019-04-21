Services
J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
1494 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
(843) 881-9293
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
St. Andrew's Church - Mt. Pleasant - Sams Hall
440 Whilden St.
Mount Pleasant, SC
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
2:30 PM - 3:30 PM
St. Andrew's Church - Mt. Pleasant
440 Whilden St.
Mount Pleasant, SC
Margaret Seward Boensch

Mount Pleasant - The relatives and friends of Margaret Seward Boensch are invited to attend her Funeral Service on Monday April 22, 2019 at St. Andrew's Church Mount Pleasant, 440 Whilden Street at 2:30pm. Interment will follow at Christ Church Cemetery, 2304 Highway 17 N, Mount Pleasant, SC. The family will receive friends at 1:00pm at Sam's Hall on the church campus. Arrangements by J. HENRY STUHR, INC. MOUNT PLEASANT CHAPEL.

Memorials may be made to Charleston Animal Society 2455 Remount Rd., North Charleston, SC 29406, www.Charleston AnimalSociety.org or St. Andrew's Church for "Beauty From Ashes" Fund 440 Whilden St. Mount Pleasant, SC 29464

A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com.
Published in The Greenville News on Apr. 21, 2019
