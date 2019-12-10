Services
Elmore-Hill-McCreight Funeral Home
221 Broad Street
Sumter, SC 29150
(803) 775-9386
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Westminster Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
Westminster Presbyterian Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret McCreight
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Short "Peggy" McCreight


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret Short "Peggy" McCreight Obituary
Margaret "Peggy" Short McCreight

Sumter - Margaret "Peggy" Short McCreight, 90, widow of Charles Randolph McCreight, died Monday, December 9, 2019.

Born in Wheeling, W. Virginia, on August 6, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Charles Stewart Short and Mabel "Mamie" Wilson Short.

Peggy attended Brenau College and graduated from the University of Georgia. She met Charles, the love of her life, and after their marriage, they lived in Clemson until moving to Sumter in 1952 where they lived all 66 years of their married life.

After her conversion to Christ as a young mother, she taught many Bible Studies that focused on dealing with one's own heart and one's response to circumstances. She was a godly wife and mother and impacted numerous women and couples through her godly counsel, encouraging advice and Biblical wisdom. She was dearly loved by her family, her church, Westminster Presbyterian, and had a profound impact for Christ on everyone she knew. Peggy will be greatly missed.

Surviving are two daughters, Cathy Hall (Dan) of York, Nancy McCreight of Sumter; two sons, Randy McCreight (Marian) of Greenville and Bobby McCreight (Karen) of Sumter; nine grandchildren, Charlie Hall (Elizabeth), Daniel Hall (Kelly), Jeannie Hagopian, (Jesse), Margaret Austin (Thomas), Martin McCreight, Claire McCreight, Ann Elizabeth McCreight, Cate McCreight, and Sarah McCreight and 14 great-grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be held at 12 Noon Friday at Westminster Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Stuart Mizelle officiating.

Burial will follow in the Sumter Cemetery.

Grandsons, along with Gifford Shaw and Vic Jones will serve as Pallbearers.

The family will receive friends from 10:30 AM to 12 Noon in the Westminster Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall.

Memorials may be made to Westminster Presbyterian Church, 230 Alice Dr. Sumter, SC 29150 or to a .

Peggy encouraged others by her life verse, "All we like sheep have gone astray; we have turned everyone to his own way; and the Lord has laid on Him the iniquity of us all." Isaiah 53:6

On-line condolences may be sent to www.sumterfunerals.com

Elmore Hill McCreight Funeral Home and Crematory, 221 Broad Street, Sumter, is in charge of the arrangements (803-775-9386).
Published in The Greenville News from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -