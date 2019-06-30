|
Margaret Snow DeYoung
Duncan - Margaret Snow DeYoung, 90, of 1603 Victor Hill Rd, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, June 28, 2019 at her residence. A native of Spartanburg County, daughter of the late Walter E and Cora H Snow. She retired from Ohio Casualty Insurance Company.
Surviving are her two daughters and sons-in-law, Denise and Richard Belcher of Duncan and Amanda and Wesley Hicks of Holly Springs, NC; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and a special sister-in-law, Dorothy McHugh and her family. She was predeceased by her husband James Earl DeYoung; three sisters Rachel Burgess, Olivia Johnson, and Ruby Snow; and six brothers, Clinton, Horace, Murray, Collier, TB, and Rudolph Snow.
Visitation will be held from 1:00-1:45 PM Monday, July 1, 2019 at Sharon United Methodist Church with Funeral Services to follow at 2 PM, conducted by Rev. Gryff Carosiello. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
