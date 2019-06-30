Services
Stribling Funeral Home
118 W. Main St.
Duncan, SC 29334
(864)439-5645
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
1:00 PM - 1:45 PM
Sharon United Methodist Church
1421 Reidville Sharon Road
Greer, SC
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
2:00 PM
Sharon United Methodist Church
1421 Reidville Sharon Road
Greer, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret DeYoung
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Snow DeYoung

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret Snow DeYoung Obituary
Margaret Snow DeYoung

Duncan - Margaret Snow DeYoung, 90, of 1603 Victor Hill Rd, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, June 28, 2019 at her residence. A native of Spartanburg County, daughter of the late Walter E and Cora H Snow. She retired from Ohio Casualty Insurance Company.

Surviving are her two daughters and sons-in-law, Denise and Richard Belcher of Duncan and Amanda and Wesley Hicks of Holly Springs, NC; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and a special sister-in-law, Dorothy McHugh and her family. She was predeceased by her husband James Earl DeYoung; three sisters Rachel Burgess, Olivia Johnson, and Ruby Snow; and six brothers, Clinton, Horace, Murray, Collier, TB, and Rudolph Snow.

Visitation will be held from 1:00-1:45 PM Monday, July 1, 2019 at Sharon United Methodist Church with Funeral Services to follow at 2 PM, conducted by Rev. Gryff Carosiello. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Condolences may be made at www.striblingfuneralhome.net

Stribling Funeral Home Duncan, SC
Published in The Greenville News on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stribling Funeral Home
Download Now