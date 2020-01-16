|
Margaret Spearman Freeman
Piedmont - Margaret Spearman Freeman, 76, of Piedmont, SC, passed away peacefully in her sleep on January 14, 2020. She was born in Pelzer, SC, on January 23, 1943, to Haskell and Clara Bell Bowling Spearman, who, along with her siblings, are predeceased. She was a loving mother to Sarah "Wendy" Adams (1963-2012) and Tami "Dean" Adams, of Greenville, SC; grandmother to Rachel Mattison Drown (Kevin), of Waterford, WI; Adam Mattison of Spartanburg, SC; and Shana Lofton of Austin, TX; and great-grandmother to Andrew, May and Greyson Drown.
Margaret was a Christian who served with joy, not judgment, and was known for finding happiness in the small details of life. With an amazing talent for crocheting, she was a member of the Church of God Crochet Club in Pelzer, SC, and made hundreds of hats and scarfs donated to military service members, veterans and cancer patients. For over ten years she worked in the gift shop in Cracker Barrel Old Country Stores in Powdersville, SC; Florence, SC; and Buda, TX. Her career also included owning and operating Wren Beauty Center.
Friends and family are invited to a drop-in Memorial Gathering on Saturday, January 18, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., at Nectar Community, 219 W. Antrim Dr., Greenville, SC 29607.
Instead of flowers, the family requests donations to Project Hope Foundation in Greenville, SC (www.projecthopesc.org). Cards may be sent in care of Dean Adams, 300 Old Pelzer Road, #6, Piedmont, SC 29673.
Published in The Greenville News from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020