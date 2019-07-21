Margaret Thompson Watkins Howard



Greenville - Margaret "Margie" Thompson Watkins Howard, 94, of Greenville, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on July 19, 2019. She was born in Camden, SC to the late John Stanley and Rebekah DeLoache Watkins.



Margie was a loving wife and mother who, along with her husband Troup, gave her daughter the gift of a wonderful childhood and foundation for life. She graduated from Winthrop College with a Bachelor's of Science and was a member of the Alpha Delta Kappa teachers' sorority. She established her career as a caring third grade teacher in the Greenville County School System, serving students at both Augusta Circle and Blythe Elementary Schools, and she was a long-time member of The Episcopal Church of the Redeemer in Greenville, SC. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, and she was a dedicated fan of the Clemson Tigers. She will be missed by all those who knew and loved her.



Margie is survived by her beloved dog and companion, Monkey; her daughter, Margaret White (Neil); and her cherished friend, Barbara Harts (Paul Borgheresi).



In addition to her parents, Margie is predeceased by her husband of 26 years, G. Troup Howard, III.



The family wishes to thank the compassionate caregivers and Interim Hospice for their love and kindness.



A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, July 23rd at 11:00 am at Greenville Memorial Gardens in Piedmont, SC.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Episcopal Church of the Redeemer, St. Francis Pet Garden Fund, 120 Mauldin Rd, Greenville, SC 29605.



Online condolences may be shared with the family at MackeyMortuary.com. Published in The Greenville News on July 21, 2019