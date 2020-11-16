Margareta "Margie" Rigdon
Greenville - Margareta "Margie" Rigdon, 86, Joined the love of her life; David Rigdon, in heaven on November 7th. Born in Nuemburg, Germany, she witnessed incredible changes to her Country. She was proud of her German heritage and equally as proud of becoming a US Citizen in 1967.
She was a loving and devoted Mother to Ronnie Rigdon (Melanie Brown) Simpsonville, Dianne (Stan) Gambrell of Greenville, and Grandson Jacob Baldrew (Erin Bailey-Kansas. She leaves behind her cherished sister Herta Hill of Illinois and family in Germany. Andreas and Helena Fischer (parents) and Wolfgang Fischer (brother) preceded her in death.
Margie lived a full life as a wonderful mother, wife, homemaker, and retired from JC Penny after 35 years. She was a member of the German-American Club and Trinity Lutheran Church, She volunteered many years for Meals on Wheels that suited her servant's heart.
Her greatest gift is the way she loved her family and instilled in her children strong values that have served them well. She made sure her children's lives were enriched with love, understanding, patients, and traveling. Weekly Sunday picnics in various parks & mountains. Summer vacations at The Lake Lure Inn walk to the library and long trips to see family in Germany.
She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.
A celebration of Margie's life will be held graveside at Woodlawn Memorial Park on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at 3:00 pm.
Donations to Greenville Meals on Wheels in her name will be valued Online condolences can be expressed at www.westvillefunerals.com