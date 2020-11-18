Margareta "Margie" Rigdon
- - Margareta "Margie" Rigdon, 86, joined the love of her life; David Rigdon, in heaven on November 7th.
She was a loving and devoted Mother to Ronnie Rigdon (Melanie Brown) Simpsonville, Dianne (Stan) Gambrell of Greenville, and Grandson Jacob Baldree (Erin Bailey) Kansas. She leaves behind her cherished sister Herta Hill of Illinois and family in Germany. Andreas and Helena Fischer (parents) and Wolfgang Fischer (brother) preceded her in death.
Margie lived a full life as a wonderful mother, wife, homemaker, and retired from JC Penny after 35 years. She was a member of the German-American Club and Trinity Lutheran Church. She volunteered with Meals on Wheels that suited her servant's heart.
She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.
A celebration of Margie's life will be held graveside at Woodlawn Memorial Park on Saturday, November 21, at 3:00 pm.
Donations to Greenville Meals on Wheels in her name will be appreciated Online condolences can be expressed at www.cremationsocietyofsc.com
.