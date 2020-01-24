|
Margarete Luise (Gretchen) Kornblum
Greenville - Margarete Luise Kornblum (Gretchen) went home to be with her heavenly Father on January 22, 2020. Born in November 10, 1954, Gretchen was the daughter of Margarete Kulbe Mayer and Arthur Henry Mayer, both deceased. She started her life in Hackettstown New Jersey, and moved in 1960 to what became her hometown, Boonton New Jersey.
As an adult, Gretchen spent nearly 20 years in the State of Florida where she met her husband, Bob. In 1996, Bob and Gretchen moved to Fairview, North Carolina with their son, Bobby. There Gretchen found her passion for organic gardening, canning and fishing. They were also very involved with scouts, Tai kwon do, baseball and were active members of Reynolds Baptist Church.
In 2004 business brought the family to the Greenville area, where they became members of Mountain Creek Baptist Church. Gretchen consistently worked two jobs, delivering newspapers in the morning and managing an ophthalmologist's office during the day. Gretchen was never too busy to take on additional responsibilities with another job or make room in her schedule for impromptu fun exploring, eating or shopping with a friend.
Gretchen is survived by her beloved husband of 34 years, Robert Leon Kornblum; her son Robert Leon Kornblum II; brother, Arthur Henry Mayer Jr, his wife Deborah; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews and many cherished friends.
Gretchen would like all to attend the celebration of her life at 2:00 PM, Saturday, February 1, 2020 and the after-party immediately following at Mackey at Century, Drive in Greenville SC.
In lieu of flowers, please make your contribution by being kind and charitable to one another.
Visit the Mackey at Century Drive online guest registry at www.mackeymortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020