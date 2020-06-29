Or Copy this URL to Share

Greenville - Margie Edna Jones passed on June 26, 2020. She was a member of Victory Temple Church of Greenville, SC and educated at Lincoln High School in Taylors, SC. Her children, Lemetra and Kevin Jones both of Greenville, SC. Funeral service Wednesday at 1:00pm at Sullivan Bros. Mortuary Chapel with burial at Wood Memorial Park. Window viewing from 3 to 7:00pm on Tuesday. Sullivan Bros Mortuary Inc.









