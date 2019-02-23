|
|
Margie M. Walker
Lyman - Margie Masters Walker, 80, widow of Paul Norman Walker, passed away February 21, 2019.
A native of Greenville County, daughter of the late Coleman Livingston Masters, Sr. and Edna Brumley Masters, she was a retired employee of Jack Heckman Tube Company and a member of Lyman First Baptist Church.
Surviving are two daughters, Carmen Smith of Gatlinburg, Tennessee and Camilla Burnett of Lyman; a brother, Coleman "Coley" Livingston Masters, Jr. (Ila) of Greer; three grandchildren, Shaina Smith, Matt Smith and Clint Smith; and three great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Walker was predeceased by a brother, Joe Masters.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Monday, February 25, 2019 at Lyman First Baptist Church, conducted by Rev. Bill Morris and Rev. Eddie Cooper. Burial will follow in Fort Prince Memorial Gardens.
Honorary escort will be the Bethany Sunday School Class of Lyman First Baptist Church.
Visitation will be held 12:00-1:45 p.m. Monday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lyman First Baptist Church, 80 Groce Road, Lyman, SC 29365 or Connie Maxwell Children's Home, P.O. Box 1178, Greenwood, SC 29648-1178.
Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News on Feb. 23, 2019